9th Circ. Reinstates Trump-Era Clean Water Act Rule

By Peter McGuire (February 21, 2023, 6:05 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday restored a Trump-era rule limiting the power of states and tribes to restrict new development under the Clean Water Act, ruling that a lower court had to have found the rule unlawful before throwing it out....

