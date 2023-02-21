T.I.'s Atty Defends Calling Out 'Racist Behavior' By MGA Atty

By Craig Clough (February 21, 2023, 8:26 PM EST) -- A Winston & Strawn LLP attorney representing hip-hop moguls T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris urged a California federal judge not to issue sanctions over her allegations about MGA Entertainment's counsel during an intellectual property mistrial, saying the white attorney's N-word use was observed by many to be "racist behavior."...

