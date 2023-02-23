Ex-MoviePass Exec Stole $260K For Coachella Party, Feds Say

By Lauren Berg (February 22, 2023, 10:22 PM EST) -- A former executive at MoviePass Inc. embezzled $260,000 from the cinema subscription service's parent company to repay money he borrowed to host an event at the Coachella music festival in California, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday....

