ESPN Chief, Disney's Bob Iger Added To Vaccine Mandate Suit

By Renee Hickman (February 22, 2023, 9:45 PM EST) -- ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro and Disney CEO Bob Iger have been added as defendants in a lawsuit by a former ESPN reporter and an ex-producer who claim they were illegally fired after being denied religious exemptions from the network's COVID-19 vaccine requirement, according to an amended complaint filed Wednesday....

