Flynn Relative's $100M Defamation Suit Against CNN Nixed

By Carolina Bolado (February 23, 2023, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has dismissed a $100 million defamation suit filed by the sister-in-law of former national security adviser Michael Flynn after finding that she failed to show how a CNN report linking her family to the conspiracy theory group QAnon was defamatory or caused her damages....

