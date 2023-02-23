Architecture Co. Wants Orrick Partner's Claims Axed In IP Row

By Jack Karp (February 23, 2023, 2:38 PM EST) -- A San Francisco architecture and interior design firm has asked a California federal court to throw out an Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP partner's third-party counterclaims against it, saying it can't be held liable for the alleged fraud of another architect in a case accusing the attorney of stealing the remodeling plans for her home....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS