Norfolk Southern Hit With Another Derailment Suit

By Quinn Wilson (February 23, 2023, 8:41 PM EST) -- Residents who live near the site of the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that caused a chemical spill and fire are filing a second federal class action, alleging that the community faces health and safety hazards because the corporation was negligent and prioritized profits over safety standards....

