Irvin Seeks Hotel Security Footage In $100M Defamation Suit

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 23, 2023, 1:18 PM EST) -- Michael Irvin, the former NFL wide receiver, has again requested expedited discovery in his $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott, claiming that the hotel empire has "stonewalled" him by repeatedly denying him a copy of footage portraying what the hotel calls misconduct and making it "impossible" for him to clear his name....

