Google's 'Problematic' $8M OT Deal Needs Tweaks, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (February 23, 2023, 11:50 PM EST) -- A California federal judge refused Thursday to preliminarily approve Google's nearly $8.4 million deal to end a worker's proposed wage and hour class and collective action over overtime pay calculations, telling counsel that the settlement amount is "good," but the proposed consent procedure and "onerous" objection requirements are "problematic."...

