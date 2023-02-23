NBA Fraudsters Face Choice: Team Up Or Point The Finger

By Elliot Weld (February 23, 2023, 5:20 PM EST) -- A sweeping case alleging former NBA players defrauded the league's healthcare plan spotlights the balance defense counsel must strike between working together to downplay the alleged conspiracy and arguing their client is less culpable than others during sentencing, experts said....

