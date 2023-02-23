Uvalde Mom Asks To Join Other Parents' Claims In Austin

By Jonathan Capriel (February 23, 2023, 10:02 PM EST) -- The mother of a child killed in the 2022 Uvalde, Texas, school shooting asked a federal judge Thursday to let her refile her lawsuit in the Austin Division of the Western District of Texas so her claims can join the growing number of survivors' parents seeking damages against gun manufacturer Daniel Defense LLC....

