GM Fights To Reverse $100M Verdict In Engine Defect Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 23, 2023, 11:27 PM EST) -- General Motors LLC urged a California federal judge at a hearing Thursday to throw out a $100 million jury verdict over allegations the automaker sold vehicles with oil-guzzling engines, saying the plaintiffs' evidence didn't even show a common defect existed....

