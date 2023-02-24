Insurance Buyers Push 9th Circ. To Undo Antitrust Verdict

By Kelly Lienhard (February 24, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- A group of employers and individuals urged the Ninth Circuit to undo a jury verdict rejecting antitrust claims that a hospital chain drove up insurance premiums by pressuring insurers into all-or-nothing contracts for its facilities, claiming the court erred by excluding pre-2006 evidence....

