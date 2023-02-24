Class Claims Revived In NJ Solar Panel Fight

By Ryan Harroff (February 24, 2023, 5:03 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court panel on Friday revived a homeowner's proposed class claims against a solar energy company's unauthorized lien, blasting a lower court's ruling that an arbitration agreement deemed unenforceable for the man's individual claims could be used to prevent a class action....

