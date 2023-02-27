NY Post, AP Say Pro Golfer's Suit Is Not Up To Par

By Carolina Bolado (February 27, 2023, 9:05 PM EST) -- The New York Post, Hachette Book Group and the Associated Press told a Florida federal court on Friday that pro golfer Patrick Reed's second attempt at a defamation suit should be dismissed, arguing that the statements about his alleged cheating are not untrue or are opinion and therefore not defamatory....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS