AGs Abandon Albertsons Case Following DC Circ. Revival

By Lauren Berg (February 24, 2023, 11:21 PM EST) -- One day after the D.C. Circuit gave the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, California and Illinois a second crack at Albertsons' $4 billion special dividend, already paid amid its planned sale to Kroger, the enforcers told a D.C. federal judge on Friday that they're dropping the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS