Gun Co. Says Uvalde Mom Is 'Forum Shopping' To Avoid Toss

By Mike Curley (February 28, 2023, 1:38 PM EST) -- Gun manufacturer Daniel Defense LLC is urging a Texas federal court not to grant a voluntary dismissal motion by the mother of a child killed in the 2022 Uvalde school shooting, saying she is forum shopping to avoid a dismissal order that could throw out her claims permanently....

