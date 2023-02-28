Cheerleading Co. Rips Bid For New Counsel In Monopoly Suit

By Emily Sawicki (February 28, 2023, 6:33 PM EST) -- A cheerleading supply company that a proposed class of parents has accused of running a monopoly is trying to block plaintiffs from switching lead counsel in the case, telling a Tennessee federal court the firm being proposed has already filed "nearly a dozen baseless motions," "wast[ing] the resources of the parties and the court."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS