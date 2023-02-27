TD Bank To Pay $1.2B To End Stanford Ponzi Suit

By Jessica Corso (February 27, 2023, 1:27 PM EST) -- TD Bank is leading a pack of three financial institutions that have collectively agreed to pay more than $1.3 billion to end a civil suit that was scheduled to go to trial Monday over the banks' alleged involvement in the multibillion-dollar scheme run by convicted Ponzi scammer Robert Allen Stanford....

