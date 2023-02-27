Tesla Wants Feces Evidence Nixed From Racial Bias Retrial

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 27, 2023, 11:18 PM EST) -- Tesla fought to exclude evidence of harm to other workers from a damages retrial in a California federal discrimination case won by a Black ex-subcontractor, arguing Monday that an incident involving feces on the seat of a co-worker's factory cart was too dissimilar to harm the plaintiff allegedly suffered....

