Ticketmaster Says Swifties Must Arbitrate Overcharge Claims

By Hailey Konnath (February 27, 2023, 9:53 PM EST) -- Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, have asked a California federal court to boot a proposed class action over Taylor Swift ticket sales, arguing that the fans must arbitrate their claims that the companies charged exorbitant fees using anti-competitive and deceptive tactics....

