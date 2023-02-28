Staffing Co. Wants Mexican Citizens' RICO Claims Thrown Out

By Tom Lotshaw (February 28, 2023, 5:40 PM EST) -- A job placement firm wants a Georgia federal judge to scrap a retooled proposed class action accusing it and other staffing companies of pulling a bait-and switch scheme that saddled Mexican labor at Hyundai and Kia plants with long shifts and discriminatory pay, arguing that it only dealt with one of the eight suing workers. ...

