Tesla, Musk Hit With Investor Suit Over Self-Driving Safety

By Lauren Berg (February 27, 2023, 10:27 PM EST) -- Tesla, its CEO Elon Musk and other executives have long touted the success and safety of their vehicles' Full Self-Driving Autopilot software despite serious risks of accident and injury that have led to a recent recall and increased regulatory scrutiny, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court....

