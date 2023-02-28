SL Green Says It Hasn't Received A Dime Of $185M Judgment

By Faith Williams (February 28, 2023, 7:12 PM EST) -- An SL Green entity says a New York federal judge should deny HNA Group's bid to sidestep a $185 million judgment it owes the office space giant, arguing that HNA's motion is based on "irrelevant, misleading and untrue statements."...

