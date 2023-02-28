Feds Say New Trinity River Flows Support Fish Populations

By Ali Sullivan (February 28, 2023, 9:29 PM EST) -- A new winter water flow management project implemented in California's Trinity River is best for the region's fish populations, the U.S. Department of the Interior and its Bureau of Reclamation said, slamming a California tribe's bid to block the flow modifications as "generalized and conjectural."...

