Vinyl Co. Slammed For 'Reverse Auction' To End Class Claims

By Rachel Riley (March 1, 2023, 7:34 PM EST) -- Consumers accusing a vinyl record producer of deceptively using digital mastering for its purportedly all-analog recordings said the company should not get to pause their Illinois case based on a deal reached in Washington state, arguing that the company pitted the plaintiffs against one another to pay as little as possible....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS