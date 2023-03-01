Tesla Rips 11th Circ. Retrial Bid Over Teens' Deadly Crash

By Linda Chiem (February 28, 2023, 8:08 PM EST) -- Tesla has told the Eleventh Circuit that a lower court properly excluded "unreliable" expert testimony in a trial that resulted in a $10.5 million verdict for a crash that killed two teens, which was later slashed to $105,000 after allocating fault, with the electric-car maker saying a retrial is unnecessary....

