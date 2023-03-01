London Co. Must Face Trade Secrets Spat In California

By Lauren Berg (February 28, 2023, 10:03 PM EST) -- A London logistics startup backed by Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos can't escape a trade secrets suit from California-based Vanguard Logistics Services, a Golden State federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the parties' contracts don't give exclusive jurisdiction to the courts of England and Wales....

