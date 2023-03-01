Why Celebrities Are Ensnared In SEC Crypto-Touting Actions

By Kurt Gottschall and Payton Roberts (March 1, 2023, 3:08 PM EST) -- On Feb. 17, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce with unlawfully touting crypto-asset EthereumMax, or EMAX.[1] Pierce settled, in part, by paying $240,000 in disgorgement and a $1.1 million penalty, also agreeing to not promote crypto-assets for the next three years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS