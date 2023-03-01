Judge Says Marriott Must Produce Video In Michael Irvin Suit

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 1, 2023, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday ordered hotel chain Marriott International Inc. to produce the video at the heart of Michael Irvin's $100 million defamation lawsuit, ruling that the former NFL wide receiver "carried his burden" of establishing good cause for expedited discovery....

