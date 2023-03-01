Chancery Tosses 'Disappointing' Facebook Monopoly Case

By Jeff Montgomery (March 1, 2023, 1:39 PM EST) -- Meta Platforms Inc., parent to social media giant Facebook, beat all counts Wednesday in a long-running Delaware Court of Chancery stockholder suit accusing the company of fiduciary duty breaches for yet-to-be-proven federal antitrust violations, after a vice chancellor branded much of the case premature and in some cases "disappointing" in the substance of its claims....

