John Deere Says Gov't's View In Repair Suit Misses Mark

By Matthew Perlman (March 1, 2023, 7:58 PM EST) -- John Deere contended that it would have to deceive customers for a court to find that it violated antitrust law by restricting aftermarket repairs, pushing back against the government's view in a proposed class action from equipment buyers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS