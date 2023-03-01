3M Says Most Vets In Earplugs MDL Have Normal Hearing

By Carolina Bolado (March 1, 2023, 2:58 PM EST) -- 3M Co., which has put its Aearo Technologies LLC unit into bankruptcy to try to spin off liability for more than 200,000 claims it faces in multidistrict litigation over hearing loss related to allegedly faulty combat earplugs, said Wednesday that U.S. Department of Defense records show that the vast majority of claimants have normal hearing....

