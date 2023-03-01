Boeing Settles 747 Toxic Cabin Air Lawsuit

By Greg Lamm (March 1, 2023, 5:51 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. and four British Airways passengers and flight attendants told a Washington federal court they have reached an undisclosed settlement in a product liability and personal injury lawsuit related to an alleged toxic cabin air incident aboard a Boeing 747 at New York's Kennedy Airport in 2019....

