Health Care CEO Hit With Novel Insider Trading Indictment

By Jessica Corso (March 1, 2023, 5:07 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in California announced Wednesday that they've filed the first ever criminal case based exclusively on an executive's use of so-called Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, accusing the CEO of a publicly traded health care company of using his knowledge of a souring customer relationship to avoid $12.7 million in stock market losses....

