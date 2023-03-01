Jury Awards $2M To Blunteffects Co. In TM Row

By Andrew Karpan (March 1, 2023, 10:59 PM EST) -- A six-year saga in Georgia federal court over products used to clean up the odor of smoking products has resulted in a nearly $2 million jury verdict against a wholesaler accused of selling knockoffs of a line of air fresheners, incense sticks and sprays that are sold in stores under the brand name Blunteffects....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS