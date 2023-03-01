Nunes' Defamation Suit Against CNN, Tapper Gets Tossed

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 1, 2023, 10:17 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday dismissed former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes' defamation suit against CNN and anchor Jake Tapper over a report on the ex-congressman's response to the attack on Paul Pelosi, saying the defendants "did nothing relevant to this action in Florida."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS