OxyChem Cleanup Cost Suit Paused Pending EPA Case

By Tom Lotshaw (March 2, 2023, 5:49 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday paused Occidental Chemical Corp.'s suit against more than 100 parties seeking cleanup contributions for a Superfund site on the Lower Passaic River, pending the possible approval of a $150 million consent decree the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reached with many of the parties in a separate case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS