Game Over For Skillz Investors' Suit Over Post-SPAC Woes

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 2, 2023, 4:26 PM EST) -- A San Francisco federal judge has tossed investors' consolidated proposed class action against mobile gaming technology company Skillz Inc., finding the most recent revision to the suit failed to resolve issues with their reliance on a pair of reports published by short sellers....

