FTC Blocks BetterHelp From Sharing Data With Advertisers

By Allison Grande (March 2, 2023, 6:24 PM EST) -- Online counseling service BetterHelp will be required to pay $7.8 million and stop sharing consumers' sensitive health information with Facebook and other third parties for advertising purposes, resolving the Federal Trade Commission's claims that the company broke repeated promises to keep this data private, the commission said Thursday....

