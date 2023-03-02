New Mexico Stalls Facebook's $725M Data Harvesting Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 2, 2023, 11:02 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Thursday held off granting preliminary approval to Facebook's $725 million settlement resolving multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal after New Mexico's counsel questioned whether it releases that state's claims, but the judge indicated this "small question" is unlikely to hold up the "reasonable settlement" for very long....

