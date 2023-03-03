Proposed ERISA Class Fights Ga. Health System's Toss Bid

By Tom Lotshaw (March 3, 2023, 6:36 PM EST) -- Six former ERISA plan participants behind a proposed class action alleging that the Columbus Regional Healthcare System mismanaged employee investments and wasted millions of dollars in retirement savings are pushing back on its bid to dismiss their prohibited transactions claim against it....

