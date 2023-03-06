Split Decision On Arbitration Stings NFL More Than Ex-Coach

By David Steele (March 6, 2023, 6:13 PM EST) -- Both sides claimed victory after a federal judge ruled some claims in former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores' racial discrimination suit can be litigated in federal court while others must go to arbitration. But legal experts tell Law360 the part that will stay in court is more groundbreaking and potentially consequential to the NFL and its disciplinary structure....

