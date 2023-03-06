Sompo Affiliate Says Ex-UK Judge Can't Oversee Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (March 6, 2023, 9:07 PM EST) -- An affiliate of property and casualty insurer Sompo International Holdings has taken aim at a retired English high court judge who was appointed to serve as tribunal chair in arbitration stemming from a reinsurance contract, saying he can't be impartial due to a previous run-in with its counsel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS