Condo Sale Can Help Pay $142M Awards Against Restaurateur

By Joyce Hanson (March 3, 2023, 10:24 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has finalized $142 million of arbitral awards against South Beauty restaurant chain founder Zhang Lan, ruling that a unit of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners can use proceeds from the forced sale of the Chinese entrepreneur's Manhattan condo to satisfy the court's judgment....

