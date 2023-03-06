Southwest Says 5th Circ. Ruling Can't Save Funds' Safety Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 6, 2023, 10:26 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines has told a Texas federal judge that investors suing the airline can't rely on a recent Fifth Circuit ruling in a Six Flags fraud lawsuit to bolster their claims, arguing the claims made against the amusement park share nothing in common with the current suit....

