Elizabeth Holmes Fights 'Sweeping' $900M Restitution Bid

By Dorothy Atkins (March 3, 2023, 11:26 PM EST) -- Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes asked a California federal judge Friday to reject the government's "broad" and "sweeping" demand that she pay investors nearly $900 million in restitution and interest for her fraud, arguing prosecutors haven't provided victim impact statements or proven the investors relied on her fraudulent conduct to invest....

