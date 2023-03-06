Pharma Co. Wants Suit Over Underpaying Board Chair Axed

By Katryna Perera (March 6, 2023, 10:40 PM EST) -- Altum Pharmaceuticals and its psychedelics-focused parent company asked a New York federal judge to permanently toss a $12 million suit accusing them of self-dealing and stock dilution and underpaying the executive chairman of the board of directors, arguing the court does not have personal jurisdiction over them, as the companies and individual defendants are all based in Canada....

