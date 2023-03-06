Pervine Foods' 'FitCrunch' Bars Aren't Misleading, Judge Says

By Gina Kim (March 6, 2023, 7:16 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge permanently tossed a proposed class action claiming that celebrity chef Robert Irvine's FitCrunch protein bars are fraudulently advertised as "healthy," ruling that a reasonable consumer wouldn't look at the label, which features an image of desserts like Oreo cookies, and believe the bars were healthy....

