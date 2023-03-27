Jones To Return $243K To Free Speech Systems In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (March 27, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt radio conspiracy peddler Alex Jones told a Texas judge Monday that he intends to return $243,000 in advertising payments made to himself and another third-party entity in recent months instead of to his bankrupt InfoWars podcasting company....

